Missing 15-year-old Horry County girl found safe

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 15-year-old girl who had been missing since Feb. 18 has been located.

According to a post on the Horry County Police Department’s Twitter page, Karsyn Capps is safe. No other information was listed regarding the circumstances surrounding how she was located.

Capps had last been seen on Feb. 18 on Connemara Drive in the Myrtle Beach area.

An incident report stated the teen left her cellphone at home and more than likely ran away with her boyfriend.

2/26/18 UPDATE: Karsyn has been located and is safe! https://t.co/n5tWBx0B08 — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) February 26, 2018

