Horry County police search for missing 15-year-old girl

The widow of a Midway firefighter who died from an aggressive form of cancer last October received a letter of condolence from President Trump. Lillian Collins Carney posted images of the personally-signed letter to her Facebook page Thursday. Joshua Carney, a battlion chief with Midway Fire Rescue, was diagnosed with a melanoma cancer in June, and passed away on Thursday, October 18.More >>
The widow of a Midway firefighter who died from an aggressive form of cancer last October received a letter of condolence from President Trump. Lillian Collins Carney posted images of the personally-signed letter to her Facebook page Thursday. Joshua Carney, a battlion chief with Midway Fire Rescue, was diagnosed with a melanoma cancer in June, and passed away on Thursday, October 18.More >>
People who live near Ocean Boulevard are coming together to start their own neighborhood crime watch group.More >>
People who live near Ocean Boulevard are coming together to start their own neighborhood crime watch group.More >>
A 14-year-old student will face charges after a classmate at Wallace Elementary Middle School in Marlboro County told administrators about a threat the juvenile made last Thursday against the school for this week.More >>
A 14-year-old student will face charges after a classmate at Wallace Elementary Middle School in Marlboro County told administrators about a threat the juvenile made last Thursday against the school for this week.More >>
Horry County police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.More >>
Horry County police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.More >>
A student at Lake City High School was arrested Tuesday morning after guns were discovered in the student's truck, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A student at Lake City High School was arrested Tuesday morning after guns were discovered in the student's truck, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
During Tuesday's shooting at Jackson Memorial Middle School in Massillon several frightened students feared the worst, they didn't know what was going on.More >>
During Tuesday's shooting at Jackson Memorial Middle School in Massillon several frightened students feared the worst, they didn't know what was going on.More >>
It is something that many in the community have clamored for ever since they first heard the name Erica Parsons in July 2013: For someone to be held responsible for her disappearance and death.More >>
It is something that many in the community have clamored for ever since they first heard the name Erica Parsons in July 2013: For someone to be held responsible for her disappearance and death.More >>
Schools in the Jackson Local School District in Stark County are on lockdown after a seventh grade student shot himself on a middle school campus.More >>
Schools in the Jackson Local School District in Stark County are on lockdown after a seventh grade student shot himself on a middle school campus.More >>
Do your pants hang low?More >>
Do your pants hang low?More >>
As North Carolina’s prison leaders were pledging sweeping reforms to improve workplace safety, a group of central administrators convened a meeting with a group of staff in mid-December to discuss the discontinuation of a program that helps mentor corrections officers.More >>
As North Carolina’s prison leaders were pledging sweeping reforms to improve workplace safety, a group of central administrators convened a meeting with a group of staff in mid-December to discuss the discontinuation of a program that helps mentor corrections officers.More >>
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.More >>
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.More >>
Cinemark will no longer allow large bags in theaters starting Feb. 22.More >>
Cinemark will no longer allow large bags in theaters starting Feb. 22.More >>
Mississippi State officially announced the resignation of Andy Cannizaro as the Bulldog's head baseball coach Tuesday morning.More >>
Mississippi State officially announced the resignation of Andy Cannizaro as the Bulldog's head baseball coach Tuesday morning.More >>
A family is Lawrence County is coping with the loss of a 4-year-old child following a tragic chain of events inside his home.More >>
A family is Lawrence County is coping with the loss of a 4-year-old child following a tragic chain of events inside his home.More >>