Horry County police search for missing 15-year-old girl

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

According to a post on the Horry County Police Department’s Facebook page, Karsyn Capps was last seen on Sunday on Connemara Drive in the Myrtle Beach area.

An incident report states the teen left her cellphone at home and more than likely ran away with her boyfriend.

Capps is possibly driving a burgundy 2005 Chevy Malibu with S.C. tag No. PDN590.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call (843) 915-TIPS.

