Deputies find illustrated plans targeting classmates, teachers after student makes threat at school, officials say

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 14-year-old student will face charges after a classmate at Wallace Elementary Middle School in Marlboro County told administrators about a threat the juvenile made last Thursday against the school for this week, according to law enforcement. Deputies reportedly found illustrated plans in the student's book bag that targeted specific classmates, teachers and faculty.

According to Marlboro County Sheriff Lt. Trevor Murphy, the student told school officials about the threat Tuesday morning at 8:30.

MCSO deputies were able to intercept the student who allegedly made the threat before he went to class, Murphy said.

Law enforcement did speak with the student and no weapons were reportedly found. However, a picture the student drew allegedly illustrated plans and targeted specific classmates, teachers and faculty, according to Murphy.

He added the picture was in the student’s book bag.

The 14-year-old is being taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice for a mental health screening. Murphy said he’ll then be charged with disturbing a school and threatening the lives of public employees.

According to Murphy, the juvenile did have access to firearms, but none were located on him Tuesday.

The MCSO will increase their presence at Wallace Elementary Middle and other schools in the county for the rest of the week.

Murphy stressed that the student who came forward and told faculty about the threat potentially saved many lives. He encouraged children to say something if they see something.

