Deputies find illustrated plans targeting classmates, teachers after student makes threat at school, officials say

Horry County police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.More >>
Horry County police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.More >>
A 14-year-old student will face charges after a classmate at Wallace Elementary Middle School in Marlboro County told administrators about a threat the juvenile made last Thursday against the school for this week.More >>
A 14-year-old student will face charges after a classmate at Wallace Elementary Middle School in Marlboro County told administrators about a threat the juvenile made last Thursday against the school for this week.More >>
A student at Lake City High School was arrested Tuesday morning after guns were discovered in the student's truck, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A student at Lake City High School was arrested Tuesday morning after guns were discovered in the student's truck, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A Darlington High School student was arrested last Thursday after a school resource officer found a machete in the back of his truck.More >>
A Darlington High School student was arrested last Thursday after a school resource officer found a machete in the back of his truck.More >>
A 32-year-old man was reportedly robbed at gunpoint of $1,984 and other belongings Monday afternoon by two men Monday afternoon. According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report, police responded to a home in the 100 block of Cedar Street for a report of an armed robbery.More >>
A 32-year-old man was reportedly robbed at gunpoint of $1,984 and other belongings Monday afternoon by two men Monday afternoon. According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report, police responded to a home in the 100 block of Cedar Street for a report of an armed robbery.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
It is something that many in the community have clamored for ever since they first heard the name Erica Parsons in July 2013: For someone to be held responsible for her disappearance and death.More >>
It is something that many in the community have clamored for ever since they first heard the name Erica Parsons in July 2013: For someone to be held responsible for her disappearance and death.More >>
During Tuesday's shooting at Jackson Memorial Middle School in Massillon several frightened students feared the worst, they didn't know what was going on.More >>
During Tuesday's shooting at Jackson Memorial Middle School in Massillon several frightened students feared the worst, they didn't know what was going on.More >>
Schools in the Jackson Local School District in Stark County are on lockdown after a seventh grade student shot himself on a middle school campus.More >>
Schools in the Jackson Local School District in Stark County are on lockdown after a seventh grade student shot himself on a middle school campus.More >>
Family physicians, nurse practitioners and doctors whose health care focuses on non-narcotic therapies are some of the nation’s most prolific opioid prescription writers in recent years.More >>
Family physicians, nurse practitioners and doctors whose health care focuses on non-narcotic therapies are some of the nation’s most prolific opioid prescription writers in recent years.More >>
Dozens of teens spread their bodies across the pavement outside the White House on Monday to symbolize the dead in the Florida school shooting and call for stronger gun controls.More >>
Dozens of teens spread their bodies across the pavement outside the White House on Monday to symbolize the dead in the Florida school shooting and call for stronger gun controls.More >>
Police say a Sunday school teacher at St. Paul Zion church was robbed by the pastor of that church and his family while teaching her class on Sunday.More >>
Police say a Sunday school teacher at St. Paul Zion church was robbed by the pastor of that church and his family while teaching her class on Sunday.More >>
Saundra Adams’ jaw dropped as she listened to Rae Carruth’s voice echo out from a laptop in the backseat of a WBTV live truck in north Charlotte.More >>
Saundra Adams’ jaw dropped as she listened to Rae Carruth’s voice echo out from a laptop in the backseat of a WBTV live truck in north Charlotte.More >>