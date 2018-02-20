Police charge Darlington High student after machete found in his truck

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – A Darlington High School student was arrested last Thursday after a school resource officer found a machete in the back of his truck.

According to Darlington Police Lt. Kimberly Nelson, the SRO walked by the truck and spotted the machete. The weapon was secured by law enforcement.

Police charged 18-year-old Jonathon Bryce Anderson with carrying a weapon on school property, according to information from Nelson.

Anderson told police he'd been hunting earlier and forgot the weapon was still in the back of his truck, Nelson said. He added he used the machete to cut down bushes.

Nelson said the weapon wasn’t a danger to anyone at the school.

