Police: Man robbed of nearly $2,000 at gunpoint after accepting a ride

Neighbors in the Forestbrook area are concerned after several car break-ins happened over the weekend.More >>
Neighbors in the Forestbrook area are concerned after several car break-ins happened over the weekend.More >>
The school district is in the process of hiring around 250 teachers for next school year and is holding an information session about alternative certification Thursday, according to Spokesperson for Horry County School District, Lisa Bourcier. Recruitment started in January and the district has already started making job offers. According to Bourcier, leaders are hoping to complete the hiring process over the summer.More >>
The school district is in the process of hiring around 250 teachers for next school year and is holding an information session about alternative certification Thursday, according to Spokesperson for Horry County School District, Lisa Bourcier. Recruitment started in January and the district has already started making job offers. According to Bourcier, leaders are hoping to complete the hiring process over the summer.More >>
A 32-year-old man was reportedly robbed at gunpoint of $1,984 and other belongings Monday afternoon by two men Monday afternoon. According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report, police responded to a home in the 100 block of Cedar Street for a report of an armed robbery.More >>
A 32-year-old man was reportedly robbed at gunpoint of $1,984 and other belongings Monday afternoon by two men Monday afternoon. According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report, police responded to a home in the 100 block of Cedar Street for a report of an armed robbery.More >>
A student at Lake City High School was arrested Tuesday morning after guns were discovered in the student's truck, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A student at Lake City High School was arrested Tuesday morning after guns were discovered in the student's truck, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Ocean Lakes Family Campground is actively recruiting about 300 people for the summer season. According to a press release, managers are hiring lifeguards, snack bar cooks, cashiers, recreation activity counselors, maintenance crews, security officers and more.More >>
Ocean Lakes Family Campground is actively recruiting about 300 people for the summer season. According to a press release, managers are hiring lifeguards, snack bar cooks, cashiers, recreation activity counselors, maintenance crews, security officers and more.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
Schools in the Jackson Local School District in Stark County are on lockdown after a seventh grade student shot himself on a middle school campus.More >>
Schools in the Jackson Local School District in Stark County are on lockdown after a seventh grade student shot himself on a middle school campus.More >>
It is something that many in the community have clamored for ever since they first heard the name Erica Parsons in July 2013: For someone to be held responsible for her disappearance and death.More >>
It is something that many in the community have clamored for ever since they first heard the name Erica Parsons in July 2013: For someone to be held responsible for her disappearance and death.More >>
Doctors who over-prescribe pills can easily move from state-to-state while avoiding punishments from state medical boards, who are slow to punish them.More >>
Doctors who over-prescribe pills can easily move from state-to-state while avoiding punishments from state medical boards, who are slow to punish them.More >>
Police are still working to determine if any charges will be filed.More >>
Police are still working to determine if any charges will be filed.More >>
A short release from the school indicated that Interim President Dr. Greg Postel will make the announcement.More >>
A short release from the school indicated that Interim President Dr. Greg Postel will make the announcement.More >>
It’s been two weeks since the man at the center of a national child sex abuse investigation was arrested in Millbrook. No one felt the aftershock of his arrest more than his wife, Tonya Moore, who is currently out on bond.More >>
It’s been two weeks since the man at the center of a national child sex abuse investigation was arrested in Millbrook. No one felt the aftershock of his arrest more than his wife, Tonya Moore, who is currently out on bond.More >>
Saundra Adams’ jaw dropped as she listened to Rae Carruth’s voice echo out from a laptop in the backseat of a WBTV live truck in north Charlotte.More >>
Saundra Adams’ jaw dropped as she listened to Rae Carruth’s voice echo out from a laptop in the backseat of a WBTV live truck in north Charlotte.More >>
During Tuesday's shooting at Jackson Memorial Middle School in Massillon several frightened students feared the worst, they didn't know what was going on.More >>
During Tuesday's shooting at Jackson Memorial Middle School in Massillon several frightened students feared the worst, they didn't know what was going on.More >>
A South Pacific cruise was interrupted by brawls apparently caused by a 23-member family who threw punches at other passengers, some of whom locked themselves in cabins to escape days of violence.More >>
A South Pacific cruise was interrupted by brawls apparently caused by a 23-member family who threw punches at other passengers, some of whom locked themselves in cabins to escape days of violence.More >>