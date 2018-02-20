Police: Man robbed of nearly $2,000 at gunpoint after accepting a ride

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A 32-year-old man was reportedly robbed at gunpoint of $1,984 and other belongings Monday afternoon by two men Monday afternoon.

According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report, police responded to a home in the 100 block of Cedar Street for a report of an armed robbery. The victim told police he was waiting outside the Food Lion store at 1430 South Kings Highway until his check was available to be picked-up. While he was waiting, the male suspect approached the victim and asked for a cigarette. The man told the suspect he would give him $20 to “help him out more” once the check was cashed, the report shows.

The victim cashed his $2,000 check, gave $20 to the suspect and accepted a ride back to his house. The car was driven by the second suspect, eventually coming to a stop in a parking space in the 100 block of Cedar Street. One of the suspects then put his arms around the victim’s throat so he could not exit the vehicle, while the second suspect placed a pistol the man’s head and demanded his belongings or he will “put a slug into his head,” police say.

A watch, phone charger, pocket knife, boots and $1,984 were taken from the victim. The suspects pushed the victim out of the car before fleeing east on 3rd Avenue South. One of the suspects is described as a thin male with brown eyes, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds, last seen wearing a black shirt and a red toboggan. The second suspect is also described a thin male with brown eyes, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black or grey hoodie with grey sweatpants and a black or grey toboggan hat.

Call MBPD if you have any information on this incident.

