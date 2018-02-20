'We all just prayed:' Texts between student, mother during school lockdown emphasize how seriously threats are being taken

It's out with the old and in with the new as we start a new series on WMBF News. News Anchor Eric Weisfeld Remodels homes. In this installment, he renovates a kitchen and master bathroom.More >>
It's out with the old and in with the new as we start a new series on WMBF News. News Anchor Eric Weisfeld Remodels homes. In this installment, he renovates a kitchen and master bathroom.More >>
A student at Lake City High School was arrested Tuesday morning after guns were discovered in the student's truck, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A student at Lake City High School was arrested Tuesday morning after guns were discovered in the student's truck, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
The widow of a Midway firefighter who died from an aggressive form of cancer last October received a letter of condolence from President Trump. Lillian Collins Carney posted images of the personally-signed letter to her Facebook page Thursday. Joshua Carney, a battlion chief with Midway Fire Rescue, was diagnosed with a melanoma cancer in June, and passed away on Thursday, October 18.More >>
The widow of a Midway firefighter who died from an aggressive form of cancer last October received a letter of condolence from President Trump. Lillian Collins Carney posted images of the personally-signed letter to her Facebook page Thursday. Joshua Carney, a battlion chief with Midway Fire Rescue, was diagnosed with a melanoma cancer in June, and passed away on Thursday, October 18.More >>
People who live near Ocean Boulevard are coming together to start their own neighborhood crime watch group.More >>
People who live near Ocean Boulevard are coming together to start their own neighborhood crime watch group.More >>
A 14-year-old student will face charges after a classmate at Wallace Elementary Middle School in Marlboro County told administrators about a threat the juvenile made last Thursday against the school for this week.More >>
A 14-year-old student will face charges after a classmate at Wallace Elementary Middle School in Marlboro County told administrators about a threat the juvenile made last Thursday against the school for this week.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
During Tuesday's shooting at Jackson Memorial Middle School in Massillon several frightened students feared the worst, they didn't know what was going on.More >>
During Tuesday's shooting at Jackson Memorial Middle School in Massillon several frightened students feared the worst, they didn't know what was going on.More >>
It is something that many in the community have clamored for ever since they first heard the name Erica Parsons in July 2013: For someone to be held responsible for her disappearance and death.More >>
It is something that many in the community have clamored for ever since they first heard the name Erica Parsons in July 2013: For someone to be held responsible for her disappearance and death.More >>
Cinemark will no longer allow large bags in theaters starting Feb. 22.More >>
Cinemark will no longer allow large bags in theaters starting Feb. 22.More >>
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.More >>
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.More >>
A Butler County woman is facing three counts of animal cruelty after the dog warden said they discovered four dead animals at her home.More >>
A Butler County woman is facing three counts of animal cruelty after the dog warden said they discovered four dead animals at her home.More >>
It’s been two weeks since the man at the center of a national child sex abuse investigation was arrested in Millbrook. No one felt the aftershock of his arrest more than his wife, Tonya Moore, who is currently out on bond.More >>
It’s been two weeks since the man at the center of a national child sex abuse investigation was arrested in Millbrook. No one felt the aftershock of his arrest more than his wife, Tonya Moore, who is currently out on bond.More >>
Schools in the Jackson Local School District in Stark County are on lockdown after a seventh grade student shot himself on a middle school campus.More >>
Schools in the Jackson Local School District in Stark County are on lockdown after a seventh grade student shot himself on a middle school campus.More >>
Police say a Sunday school teacher at St. Paul Zion church was robbed by the pastor of that church and his family while teaching her class on Sunday.More >>
Police say a Sunday school teacher at St. Paul Zion church was robbed by the pastor of that church and his family while teaching her class on Sunday.More >>
Do your pants hang low?More >>
Do your pants hang low?More >>