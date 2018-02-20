Lake City High student arrested after guns found in car

Students and faculty gathered outside Lake City High School after it was placed on lock down. (Source: WMBF News)

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) – A student at Lake City High School was arrested Tuesday morning after guns were discovered in the student's truck, according to officials.

The student will be charged with possession of a weapon on school property, however it is not known at this time if the student will be charged as a juvenile or adult, confirmed Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Lake City Police confirmed the school was placed on lock down after guns were found in a vehicle in the back parking lot of the school. The students was arrested and will be charged for the weapons.

There was never a threat to students. This is all the information available at this time. Stay with WMBF News for updates as they become available.

