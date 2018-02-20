Lake City High student arrested after guns found in car - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Lake City High student arrested after guns found in car

By Nick Doria, Producer
Connect
Students and faculty gathered outside Lake City High School after it was placed on lock down. (Source: WMBF News) Students and faculty gathered outside Lake City High School after it was placed on lock down. (Source: WMBF News)
Police were on scene at Lake City High School Tuesday morning. (Source: WMBF News) Police were on scene at Lake City High School Tuesday morning. (Source: WMBF News)

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) – A student at Lake City High School was arrested Tuesday morning after guns were discovered in the student's truck, according to officials.

The student will be charged with possession of a weapon on school property, however it is not known at this time if the student will be charged as a juvenile or adult, confirmed Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Lake City Police confirmed the school was placed on lock down after guns were found in a vehicle in the back parking lot of the school. The students was arrested and will be charged for the weapons.

There was never a threat to students. This is all the information available at this time. Stay with WMBF News for updates as they become available.

