Lake City High student arrested after gun is found in car

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) – A student at Lake City High School was arrested Tuesday morning after a gun was discovered in the student's truck, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Nunn confirms the student will be charged with possession of a weapon on school property, however it is not known at this time if the student will be charged as a juvenile or adult.

There was never a threat to students. This is all the information available at this time. Stay with WMBF News for updates as they become available.

