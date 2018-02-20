Ocean Lakes Family Campground to hire 300 summer workers

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Ocean Lakes Family Campground is actively recruiting about 300 people for the summer season.

According to a press release, managers are hiring lifeguards, snack bar cooks, cashiers, recreation activity counselors, maintenance crews, security officers and more. The part-time and full-time positons include benefits such as weekly pay, discounts and access to amenities.

Ocean Lakes Family Campground is located at 6001 South Kings Highway. Between 25,000 and 35,000 people visit the site every day during the summer.

