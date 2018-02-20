Police need your help in locating missing woman, one-month-old baby

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police need your help in locating Alexendra Edmonds and her one-month-old baby, according to a tweet from HCPD.

A woman told police Edmonds and her child had been living with her at a home in Forestbrook since January 23 after moving from Georgia. According to officials, the mother and child were dropped off at the DSS office on February 16 around 8:30 a.m. The woman has not heard from Edmonds since she was dropped off at the office, and believes she could be traveling back to Georgia.

Police say the baby has a medical issue that has required hospitalization multiple times since birth.

Edmonds is described as 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds. She was last seen near the DSS building in Conway.

If you have any information, please call 843-915-8477.

