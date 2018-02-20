FIRST ALERT: Record warmth for mid-week

During Monday evening's Horry County School Board meeting, some big topics discussed involved student growth and capacity issues, along with teacher recruitment.More >>
The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for the entire area through 10:00 AM Tuesday. High humidity and very mild temperatures has lead to the development of dense fog across the region this morning.More >>
The opioid epidemic in South Carolina has impacted almost every level of the local community, from families and neighborhoods, to the economy and jails.More >>
Teachers, administrators, social workers and many others who deal with at-risk kids are focusing on how to make schools more engaging to create a safer environment. Retired Columbine High School Principal, Frank DeAngelis, shared his story today at the At- Risk Youth National Forum in Myrtle Beach.More >>
An Horry County school is the latest to investigate threats made against the facility and its students in the days following the deadly school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
Doctors who over-prescribe pills can easily move from state-to-state while avoiding punishments from state medical boards, who are slow to punish them.More >>
Police are still working to determine if any charges will be filed.More >>
Saundra Adams’ jaw dropped as she listened to Rae Carruth’s voice echo out from a laptop in the backseat of a WBTV live truck in north Charlotte.More >>
Schools in the Jackson Local School District in Stark County are on lockdown after a seventh grade student shot himself on a middle school campus.More >>
It’s been two weeks since the man at the center of a national child sex abuse investigation was arrested in Millbrook. No one felt the aftershock of his arrest more than his wife, Tonya Moore, who is currently out on bond.More >>
A gun owner has become an online sensation after posting a video of himself destroying his AR-15, his way of helping prevent tragedies like the Feb. 14 mass shooting in Parkland, Florida.More >>
A female employee at False River Academy died Monday afternoon in a vehicle accident that happened on the school's campus.More >>
The raffle was organized before the Feb. 14 school shooting in Parkland, in which an AR-15 was used to kill 17 people.More >>
An Ohio sheriff says he's going to offer a concealed carry class for teachers.More >>
