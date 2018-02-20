FIRST ALERT: Record warmth for mid-week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Record warmth and areas of fog remain on tap through the middle of the week.

Dense fog will remain likely across the region through the morning commute with visibility close to zero in some areas through mid morning. The fog will gradually burn off through the mid and late morning as temperatures climb from near 60 into the upper 60s by the late morning.

This afternoon will see temperatures reaching the lower 70s across the Grand Strand and upper 70s to near 80 in the Pee Dee. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy through the day with just a 20% risk of a stray shower or two. Sea fog will occasionally brush the Grand Strand especially by the afternoon and evening.

Warmer weather continues to move in on Wednesday with the return of the lower 80s inland and the chance of new record temperatures being set! A breeze off the ocean will keep things a little cooler along the coast with middle 70s. Sea fog will once again be possible at times.

The near record warmth will linger into the rest of the week with daytime temperatures well into the 70s at the beaches and into the lower 80s at times inland.

The warm weather will linger into the weekend, but thickening clouds and the risk of a few showers will arrive by Sunday.

