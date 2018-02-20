FIRST ALERT: Dense fog at times through today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for the entire area through 10:00 AM Tuesday.

High humidity and very mild temperatures has lead to the development of dense fog across the region this morning. Visibility in some areas is as low as zero with many areas seeing visibility below a quarter of a mile.

The fog will remain dense and thick through the morning commute. The fog will begin to lift and visibilities improve from mid morning through the afternoon.

Sea fog will tend to linger longer near the beaches and will likely turn dense once again across the Grand Strand by the mid to late evening hours.