WEDNESDAY AFTER THE OLYMPICS: Prescription opioids and the spiral into addiction

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The opioid epidemic in South Carolina has impacted almost every level of the local community, from families and neighborhoods, to the economy and jails.

For many addicts, they say their spiral into addiction started with a visit to a doctor’s office.

In a follow up to a Raycom News National investigation, WMBF News took a closer look at the local doctors prescribing high amounts of opioids.

Over a three-year span, seven area doctors wrote nearly 71,000 prescriptions for less than 13,000 elderly or disabled patients enrolled in the Medicare prescription program.

Many of those doctors specialized in physical medicine and rehabilitation or dealt with pain management in some respect at the time. As of just a week ago, all of their licenses with the South Carolina Board of Medical Examiners were in good standing.

