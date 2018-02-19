Man drives car onto sidewalk, tries to hit two strip club employees, according to police

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Murrells Inlet man has been charged with trying to hit two Myrtle Beach strip club employees with his car after being thrown out of the establishment over the weekend.

According to online records from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, Jonathan Edward Godwin, 34, faces two counts of first-degree assault and battery and one count of leaving the scene of an accident.

He remained in jail Monday night under a $50,439 bond, according to online records from J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

According to an incident report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, the suspect walked into The Treasure Club, located in the 700 block of Seaboard Street, on Saturday night and started making derogatory comments about an employee.

A club employee asked the suspect to leave, at which time he allegedly “became angry and swung” at another worker, the report stated.

At that point, Godwin was reportedly pushed out of the club and escorted to his vehicle. The suspect then hit another employee’s car as he was leaving, the report stated.

Godwin then allegedly returned from the north end of the parking lot, drove onto a club sidewalk and almost struck two employees.

One of the victims said he pushed the other one out of the way to prevent him from being hit, according to report. The suspect then drove away.

Due to the suspect having a friend who works at the club, police were able to make a positive identification through a Department of Motor Vehicles photo, the report stated.

