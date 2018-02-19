Student Spotlight: Aynor High student kick-starts 'No One Eats Alone' program

The opioid epidemic in South Carolina has impacted almost every level of the local community, from families and neighborhoods, to the economy and jails.More >>
Teachers, administrators, social workers and many others who deal with at-risk kids are focusing on how to make schools more engaging to create a safer environment. Retired Columbine High School Principal, Frank DeAngelis, shared his story today at the At- Risk Youth National Forum in Myrtle Beach.More >>
An Horry County school is the latest to investigate threats made against the facility and its students in the days following the deadly school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.More >>
A Murrells Inlet man has been charged with trying to hit two Myrtle Beach strip club employees with his car after being thrown out of the establishment over the weekend.More >>
Dillon School District Four was placed on lockdown Monday morning after a child allegedly made a Facebook post that contained violence about Dillon High School, according to officials. The child will face disciplinary actions and an expulsion hearing, the superintendent said.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
Doctors who over-prescribe pills can easily move from state-to-state while avoiding punishments from state medical boards, who are slow to punish them.More >>
Family physicians, nurse practitioners and doctors whose health care focuses on non-narcotic therapies are some of the nation’s most prolific opioid prescription writers in recent years.More >>
Two students were arrested after a shooting threat was made at Center Hill High School, according to DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco.More >>
Saundra Adams’ jaw dropped as she listened to Rae Carruth’s voice echo out from a laptop in the backseat of a WBTV live truck in north Charlotte.More >>
A controversial billboard along Interstate 65 in Louisville drew the eye and ire of many commuters.More >>
