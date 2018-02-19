Horry County police investigating several car break-ins in Forestbrook area

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

The Foresbrook area has been the scene of several recent car break-ins. (Source: Erin Edwards)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Neighbors in the Forestbrook area are concerned after several car break-ins happened over the weekend.

According to the Horry County Police Department's crime map, four car break-ins have been reported in the Forestbrook area since Saturday morning.

Neighbors on Grand Palm Court say just last week there were four other car break-ins in their neighborhood.

“Four o’clock in the morning, I heard an alarm going off in front of the house,” Stephen Lewis said. “I see my dome lights on in my truck and my passenger side door is open.”

Prescription sunglasses, a GPS, and flashlights were all take from Lewis’ truck in the middle of the night. When Horry County police came to investigate, he learned he wasn’t the only one.

“He went down the street looking at the other cars and came back and told me it happened to four other cars,” Lewis said.

“We got a knock on my door in the middle of the night, and my husband went to the door and there was a police officer there and said there were break-ins in the neighborhood and someone actually broke into our car,” area resident Darlene Flannery said.

Luckily, nothing was missing from Flannery’s car, but she and her neighbor Danielle Hyde-Hoey say the increase in break-ins is alarming.

“What my concern is today cars, but what’s not to say, if they’re desperate, tomorrow trying to get into someone’s house,” said Hyde-Hoey.

Danielle and Darlene say they think part of the reason their neighborhood is being targeted is because there are no lights on their street.

“We haven’t (had) street lights since nine years ago, 10 years ago, after the original builder who had bought all the lots in this development, he had gone bankrupt. Since he went bankrupt there’s no way of getting Horry County Electric to put the lights back on because there’s no HOA,” said Hyde-Hoey.

“It is a very caring, supportive neighborhood, as Danielle was saying, and I think for someone to take advantage of that it’s really a crime,” Flannery said.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.