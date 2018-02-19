Record heat this week but freeze potential isn't over

The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - While unseasonably warm weather prevails this week, the risk of more freezing temperatures isn't over for the season.

Spring-like weather makes a come back through Friday! Temperatures along the Grand Strand will climb into the middle 70s each afternoon. Expect warmer weather inland where afternoon highs will hit the 80s Wednesday and Thursday. This will put us in reach of setting new record highs this week.

While it may feel like Spring, don't get fooled into planting too early. When we look back at climatology, the average last freeze along the Grand Strand typically occurs around March 15th. This date gets pushed further back the farther inland you go, with the average last freeze occurring March 21st in Florence and April 1st in Lumberton.

These dates can vary wildly year-to-year but the probability of freezing temperatures quickly diminishes after these dates.

