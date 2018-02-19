Former Columbine High principal speaks at event targeting at-risk youth

Former Columbine High School principal Frank DeAngelis spoke at a forum about at-risk youth. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – “Engage” is the theme of this year's At-Risk Youth National Forum in Myrtle Beach.

Teachers, administrators, social workers and many others who deal with at-risk kids are focusing on how to make schools more engaging to create a safer environment.

The keynote speaker of the event was retired Columbine High School principal Frank DeAngelis. He spoke about his life and his message after that tragedy.

