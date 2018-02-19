Conway man arrested for alleged sexual assault against a 13-year-old girl

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Police arrested a Conway man this weekend in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a minor.

According to online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, Troy Levon Hemingway, 37, was booked at 10 p.m. Sunday and charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor between 11 and 14 years of age, and trespassing on another’s land without permission.

He remained in jail as of 5 p.m. Monday on a $40,000 bond.

According to a report from the Horry County Police Department, police responded to a home in the 500 block of Beau Street in Conway last July regarding a possible rape that happened near the corner of Blanche Lane and Winter Rain Drive.

Police spoke with the alleged 13-year-old victim, who said she was walking in the neighborhood when a man grabbed her by the hand and took her across a ditch near a field.

The heavily redacted report stated that after the incident, the suspect told her to leave and not to tell.

