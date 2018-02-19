Conway man arrested for alleged sexual assault against a 13-year-old girl

Dillon School District Four was placed on lockdown Monday morning after a child allegedly made a Facebook post that contained violence about Dillon High School, according to officials. The child will face disciplinary actions and an expulsion hearing, the superintendent said.More >>
One Conway woman celebrated a very special birthday Monday – her 100th! With a century of memories to reflect on, Kathleen Bond says she’s had a wonderful life.More >>
One person is in custody after a gun was fired at a home on Rogers Road during an armed robbery, according to information from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Teachers, administrators, social workers and many others who deal with at-risk kids are focusing on how to make schools more engaging to create a safer environment.More >>
Florence police took a juvenile into custody Monday afternoon in connection with an early-morning shooting that left one person injured.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
Doctors who over-prescribe pills can easily move from state-to-state while avoiding punishments from state medical boards, who are slow to punish them.More >>
The 15-year-old took bullets to the back and both legs, but the 20 classmates he was protecting survived uninjured.More >>
Two students were arrested after a shooting threat was made at Center Hill High School, according to DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco.More >>
Family physicians, nurse practitioners and doctors whose health care focuses on non-narcotic therapies are some of the nation’s most prolific opioid prescription writers in recent years.More >>
Police say a Sunday school teacher at St. Paul Zion church was robbed by the pastor of that church and his family while teaching her class on Sunday.More >>
Several individuals have been arrested in a prostitution sting in McLennan County.
This wasn't a case of a runaway bride, but rather a stuck bride.More >>
A Youngstown-area rapper is being hailed as a hero after helping pull a drowning boy from a hotel pool and performing CPR.More >>
Saundra Adams’ jaw dropped as she listened to Rae Carruth’s voice echo out from a laptop in the backseat of a WBTV live truck in north Charlotte.More >>
