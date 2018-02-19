Two arrested during execution of search warrant; cocaine, cash, gun seized

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two people were charged earlier this month after cocaine, cash and a handgun were reportedly recovered during the execution of a search warrant at a Loris home.

According to information from the Horry County Police Department, the warrant was executed at 7401 Adrian Hwy., on Feb. 14.

One handgun, 10 grams of cocaine and approximately $2,980 were seized.

According to the HCPD, Kenneth D. Myers, 38, of Georgetown, was charged with distribution with intent to distribute cocaine.

Sabrina Bailey, 40, of Conway, was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Arrest warrants for Myers indicate HCPD confidential informants conducted controlled drug buys at the Adrian Highway home in January and February.

