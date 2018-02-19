Police: Shots fired at Aynor man out looking for lost dog

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police responded to the Aynor area Sunday night after a man claimed he was shot at while out searching for his lost dog.

According to an incident report from the Horry County Police Department, officers responded to Valley Forge Road around 9:45 p.m. Sunday. The alleged victim said he and his wife had gotten back home from church and realized their small dog had gotten out.

The man told police he walked Penny Drive up to Valley Forge Road, using the flashlight of his cellphone and calling for the dog.

While on Valley Forge Road, a man came out of his home and asked the victim what he was doing, according to the police report.

“Victim stated he replied he was looking for his dog and the suspect yelled, "Come here, I’ll show you what you are looking for” and the suspect began shooting at him,” the report stated.

As he ran, the victim indicated he could feel the bullets hit the road behind him. He said he thought the suspect fired six or eight times, according to the report.

Police went to the home on Valley Forge Road to try and make contact with the resident, with no success.

No injuries were reported.

