Police arrest 18-year-old for allegedly beating man with a golf club

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police arrested an 18-year-old man Monday morning for allegedly beating a man with a golf club late last week.

According to online records from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, John Randolph Whichard was charged with first-degree assault and battery.

An MBPD incident report states officers responded to the 1300 block of Yaupon Drive late Friday morning after getting a call about a man who had been beaten up and was laying on the side of the road.

The man, who was covered in blood, said he was hit with a golf club, the report stated. Police noted the victim had a severe cut on the right side of his head.

Witnesses said they saw the suspect walk out of his home on Yaupon Drive and start yelling at the man before striking him four times with the golf club.

One of the witnesses said the suspect hit the victim in the chest and continued to hit him in the head while the man asked Whichard to stop, the report stated

Another witness said the victim, identified in the police report as being 50 years old, was inside the suspect’s truck, which is why he struck the man with the golf club.

According to the report, the suspect’s mother was home as well and witnesses said they heard her tell her son to hit the victim.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.