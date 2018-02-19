Law enforcement search prompts lockdown of two Darlington County schools

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two Darlington County schools were locked down Monday afternoon as law enforcement searched the Lamar area for a suspect.

According to a post on the Darlington County School District’s Facebook page, Spaulding Elementary School and Spaulding Middle School were both locked down as a precaution.

District officials indicated everyone was safe.

The lockdown, which has since been lifted, delayed student dismissal by a few students. Those who ride the bus in Lamar will be delayed slightly as a result.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.