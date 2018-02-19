Police looking for two men they believe stole 14 iPhones from Walmart

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Surveillance image of the the two men posted by HCPD. (Source: HCPD on Facebook)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Police are looking for two men they believe stole 14 iPhones from the Walmart on Kings Road in the Myrtle Beach area last month.

On January 29 at about 11:55 p.m., Horry County Police believe two men broke into the electronics case at the Kings Road Walmart and stole 14 iPhones valued at $3,776.

HCPD posted on social media two surveillance images of the men they believe to be responsible.

Police asked that if anyone can identify the men or anyone who has any details about the incident to call them 843-915-TIPS

