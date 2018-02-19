Report: Man arrested, charged after setting sister's house on fire

Horry County Police are looking for two men they believe stole 14 iPhones from the Walmart on Kings Road in the Myrtle Beach area last month.More >>
Horry County Police are looking for two men they believe stole 14 iPhones from the Walmart on Kings Road in the Myrtle Beach area last month.More >>
Additional security was added to St. Pauls High School and Lumberton High School Monday after rumors of a possible threat against the schools, according to district officials. Staff and administrators at the Public Schools of Robeson County began receiving calls and texts on Sunday about social media posts and texts of a threatening nature for St. Pauls and Lumberton high schools.More >>
Additional security was added to St. Pauls High School and Lumberton High School Monday after rumors of a possible threat against the schools, according to district officials. Staff and administrators at the Public Schools of Robeson County began receiving calls and texts on Sunday about social media posts and texts of a threatening nature for St. Pauls and Lumberton high schools.More >>
One person was killed after a single-vehicle accident in Pawleys Island Saturday night , according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The accident happened around 7:00 Saturday night on Martin Luther King Road.More >>
One person was killed after a single-vehicle accident in Pawleys Island Saturday night , according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The accident happened around 7:00 Saturday night on Martin Luther King Road.More >>
A 36-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly setting fire to his sister’s home in Longs early-Sunday morning. Antron Temere Vereen, 36, has been charged with second degree arson.More >>
A 36-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly setting fire to his sister’s home in Longs early-Sunday morning. Antron Temere Vereen, 36, has been charged with second degree arson.More >>
Police are investigating an armed robbery last week at the Holiday Inn Express at 400 Plaza Road, according to a post from the Laurinburg Police Department.More >>
Police are investigating an armed robbery last week at the Holiday Inn Express at 400 Plaza Road, according to a post from the Laurinburg Police Department.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
Fergie lit social media aflame on Sunday night with her questionable rendition of the national anthem.More >>
Fergie lit social media aflame on Sunday night with her questionable rendition of the national anthem.More >>
The 15-year-old took bullets to the back and both legs, but the 20 classmates he was protecting survived uninjured.More >>
The 15-year-old took bullets to the back and both legs, but the 20 classmates he was protecting survived uninjured.More >>
The store owner showed support for police, and someone posted a threatening sign on her door.More >>
The store owner showed support for police, and someone posted a threatening sign on her door.More >>
Police say a Sunday school teacher at St. Paul Zion church was robbed by the pastor of that church and his family while teaching her class on Sunday.More >>
Police say a Sunday school teacher at St. Paul Zion church was robbed by the pastor of that church and his family while teaching her class on Sunday.More >>
As the new era begins at Arkansas football in Fayetteville, Coach Chad Morris brought with him an assistant who's recruiting experience was documented in a 2009 movie.More >>
As the new era begins at Arkansas football in Fayetteville, Coach Chad Morris brought with him an assistant who's recruiting experience was documented in a 2009 movie.More >>
A man who said he was attacked by a Bay St. Louis police officer at Hancock Medical Center has settled his claim. Court documents show both sides agreed to the undisclosed settlement, and the case was dismissed.More >>
A man who said he was attacked by a Bay St. Louis police officer at Hancock Medical Center has settled his claim. Court documents show both sides agreed to the undisclosed settlement, and the case was dismissed.More >>
Betty Jean King and Donna King have lived right across the street from the Rhythm and Blues Sports bar in Cusseta, Alabama for almost ten years.More >>
Betty Jean King and Donna King have lived right across the street from the Rhythm and Blues Sports bar in Cusseta, Alabama for almost ten years.More >>
Fergie's rendition of the national anthem left the NBA All-Star players and fans confused and amused on Sunday night.More >>
Fergie's rendition of the national anthem left the NBA All-Star players and fans confused and amused on Sunday night.More >>