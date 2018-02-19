Report: Man arrested, charged after setting sister's house on fire

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 36-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly setting fire to his sister’s home in Longs early-Sunday morning.

Antron Temere Vereen, 36, has been charged with second degree arson.

According to an Horry County Police Department incident report, officers responded to a house fire on Smiley Lane just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday after a request from Horry County Fire Rescue. Vereen’s sister told police she saw him “take the gas jug to the house that burned, pour gas into the house and set it on fire.”

In a voluntary statement to police, a witness said she saw Vereen walk out of the house, and shortly after, heard a “loud boom.” She walked back outside, saw the house was on fire and called police, the report states.

Vereen is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

