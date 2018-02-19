Police investigating armed robbery at Holiday Inn Express

LAURINBURG, NC (WMBF) – Police are investigating an armed robbery last week at the Holiday Inn Express at 400 Plaza Road, according to a post from the Laurinburg Police Department.

The suspect reportedly entered the lobby of the hotel on February 16 just after 2:30 a.m. and demanded money from the cash register. No weapon was visible on the suspect, although he indicated he was armed during the robbery, police say. The suspect later fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. According to police, the man arrived at the hotel in red or maroon colored extended cab Ford F-150 as a passenger.

The suspect was last seen in the F-150 traveling in an unknown direction on U.S. 15-401 Bypass.

If you have any information on this incident, contact Detective D. Williams at 910-291-1755 or the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.