Convenience store owner recovering after being shot in leg

MARION, SC (WMBF) – The owner of a convenience store is recovering after being shot in the leg Saturday evening, according to Chief Dewayne Tennie with the Marion Police Department.

Tennie confirms the shooting occurred at the Tiger Mart on West Liberty Street around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The owner was closing the store at the time of the incident. The shooting is still under investigation.

The victim has since been released from the hospital and is "doing great," Tennie said.

