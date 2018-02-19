One injured after unidentified person fires shots into Florence home

Police are investigating an armed robbery last week at the Holiday Inn Express at 400 Plaza Road, according to a post from the Laurinburg Police Department.More >>
Police are investigating an armed robbery last week at the Holiday Inn Express at 400 Plaza Road, according to a post from the Laurinburg Police Department.More >>
The owner of a convenience store is recovering after being shot in the leg Saturday evening, according to Chief Dewayne Tennie with the Marion Police Department.More >>
The owner of a convenience store is recovering after being shot in the leg Saturday evening, according to Chief Dewayne Tennie with the Marion Police Department.More >>
One person was injured after an unidentified person fired several shots into a home in the 400 block of Noble Street early-Monday morning, according to a press release from the Florence Police Department.More >>
One person was injured after an unidentified person fired several shots into a home in the 400 block of Noble Street early-Monday morning, according to a press release from the Florence Police Department.More >>
Dillon School District Four was placed on lockdown Monday morning after a child allegedly made a Facebook post that contained violence about Dillon High School, according to officials. The child will face disciplinary actions and an expulsion hearing, the superintendent said.More >>
Dillon School District Four was placed on lockdown Monday morning after a child allegedly made a Facebook post that contained violence about Dillon High School, according to officials. The child will face disciplinary actions and an expulsion hearing, the superintendent said.More >>
The location where Charlie’s Place used to be could soon be brought back to life with federal funding it anticipates receiving to reconstruct the area.More >>
The location where Charlie’s Place used to be could soon be brought back to life with federal funding it anticipates receiving to reconstruct the area.More >>
The 15-year-old took bullets to the back and both legs, but the 20 classmates he was protecting survived uninjured.More >>
The 15-year-old took bullets to the back and both legs, but the 20 classmates he was protecting survived uninjured.More >>
Investigators say the 72-year-old man punched and strangled his roommate after she asked for his half of the electric bill.More >>
Investigators say the 72-year-old man punched and strangled his roommate after she asked for his half of the electric bill.More >>
Already a much-celebrated pop culture milestone, "Black Panther" is now a record-setting smash at the box office, too.More >>
Already a much-celebrated pop culture milestone, "Black Panther" is now a record-setting smash at the box office, too.More >>
A South Pacific cruise was interrupted by brawls apparently caused by a 23-member family who threw punches at other passengers, some of whom locked themselves in cabins to escape days of violence.More >>
A South Pacific cruise was interrupted by brawls apparently caused by a 23-member family who threw punches at other passengers, some of whom locked themselves in cabins to escape days of violence.More >>
Fergie's rendition of the national anthem left the NBA All-Star players and fans confused and amused on Sunday night.More >>
Fergie's rendition of the national anthem left the NBA All-Star players and fans confused and amused on Sunday night.More >>
Fergie lit social media aflame on Sunday night with her questionable rendition of the national anthem.More >>
Fergie lit social media aflame on Sunday night with her questionable rendition of the national anthem.More >>
A public school in East Baton Rouge Parish will be the first in the area to have new technology on its campus aimed at helping police zero in on suspected shooters. It's already being used in more than 100 schools across the country.More >>
A public school in East Baton Rouge Parish will be the first in the area to have new technology on its campus aimed at helping police zero in on suspected shooters. It's already being used in more than 100 schools across the country.More >>
A historic five bedroom home built in the 1900s for sale in Leesville has an interesting history.More >>
A historic five bedroom home built in the 1900s for sale in Leesville has an interesting history.More >>