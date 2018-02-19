One injured after unidentified person fires shots into Florence home

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – One person was injured after an unidentified person fired several shots into a home in the 400 block of Noble Street early-Monday morning, according to a press release from the Florence Police Department.

Officers responded to the shooting incident around 3:07 a.m. Monday. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment, the release states. The investigation is ongoing. There is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

