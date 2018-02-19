Juvenile charged in Florence home shooting that injured one

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Florence police took a juvenile into custody Monday afternoon in connection with an early-morning shooting that left one person injured.

According to information from Florence Police Lt. Mike Brandt, the juvenile was arrested at 3:50 p.m. Monday and charged with attempted murder. The suspect will be transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia for detention.

One person was injured after the suspect fired several shots into a home in the 400 block of Noble Street early Monday morning, according to a press release from the Florence Police Department.

Officers responded to the shooting incident around 3:07 a.m. Monday. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment, the release states.

This case is still under investigation and additional charges are likely.

