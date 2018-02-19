Child to face disciplinary action after Facebook post containing violence about Dillon High

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Dillon School District Four was placed on lock down Monday morning after a child allegedly made a Facebook post that contained violence about Dillon High School, according to officials. The child will face disciplinary actions and an expulsion hearing, the superintendent said.

Superintendent Ray Rogers said he started to receive calls at about 6:30 a.m. from concerned parents about a Facebook that contained violence about the school, Rogers said.

The school was placed on lock down first thing Monday morning, Rogers confirmed, but that lock down has since been lifted.

A School Resource Officer who is also a with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

Rogers said the child who allegedly made the post will face disciplinary actions and will be brought in for an expulsion hearing.

