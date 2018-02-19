Almost all of Dillon High's students signed out Monday after social media threat to school

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Almost all of Dillon High School's student body was not in class Monday following a Facebook post that made reference to violence against the school.

According to a Dillon High administrator, 817 out of the school's 882 students were out of class, which is 92 percent of the student body.

The official added a majority of those students had been checked out by their parents. Some were absent for other reasons.

Dillon School District Four was placed on lockdown Monday morning after a child allegedly made a Facebook post that referenced violence against Dillon High School, according to officials. The child will face disciplinary actions and an expulsion hearing, the superintendent said.

Superintendent Ray Rogers said he started to receive calls at about 6:30 a.m. from concerned parents about the Facebook post.

The school was placed on lockdown first thing Monday morning, Rogers confirmed, but that lockdown has since been lifted.

A school resource officer who is also with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

