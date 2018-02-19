FIRST ALERT: Another round of record warmth on the way

The location where Charlie’s Place used to be could soon be brought back to life with federal funding it anticipates receiving to reconstruct the area.More >>
Dillon police are searching for a 17-year-old wanted in connection with a deadly shooting on Thursday.More >>
Record warmth will make a comeback this week as a prolonged stretch of spring-like weather sticks around. Morning clouds, fog and areas of drizzle will give warm to brighter skies by this afternoon.More >>
One person is in custody after a gun was fired at a home on Rogers Road during an armed robbery, according to information from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A correctional officer at the Darlington County Jail was injured Sunday after stepping in between two inmates who were attempting to fight each other, according to Lt. Robby Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
The 15-year-old took bullets to the back and both legs, but the 20 classmates he was protecting survived uninjured.More >>
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
After his arrest, the 64-year-old pleaded not guilty to robbery-related charges.More >>
The three victims in a fatal crash involving multiple cars in Brunswick County Friday night have been identified.More >>
The Daytona 500 is sold out for the third straight year.More >>
The store owner showed support for police, and someone posted a threatening sign on her door.More >>
Flu activity has led to 20 pediatric deaths so far this year so recognizing early symptoms and signs of the flu are vital.More >>
A 36-year-old man was arrested on his birthday after deputies said he sexually assaulted an 85-year-old woman.More >>
