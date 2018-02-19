FIRST ALERT: Another round of record warmth on the way

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Record warmth will make a comeback this week as a prolonged stretch of spring-like weather sticks around.

Morning clouds, fog and areas of drizzle will give warm to brighter skies by this afternoon. Early temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s will gradually warm into the upper 60s to near 70 by this afternoon. Some sea fog may brush the Grand Strand from time to time.

Tonight will see areas of fog with very mild temperatures only dropping to near 60 by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday through Friday will see near record warmth each and every day as an unusually warm weather pattern takes shape. Afternoon temperatures each day will reach the middle and upper 70s across the Grand Strand and into the upper 70s and lower 80s in the Pee Dee. Record high temperatures will be likely on both Wednesday and Thursday when the warmth reaches its peak.

Sea fog may occasionally brush the Grand Strand from time to time this week.

Near record breaking warmth will remain into the weekend with temperatures reaching the 70s to near 80 each afternoon and overnight temperatures dropping to around 60. A stray shower or two will be possible by Sunday.

You can track the changing temperatures and rain chances on the WMBF First Alert Weather App:

APPLE: http://apple.co/1ew0w0h

ANDROID: http://bit.ly/1i4ljWi

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved