Deputies: Suspect in custody after gun fired at Darlington Co. home during armed robbery

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person is in custody after a gun was fired at a home on Rogers Road during an armed robbery, according to information from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Lt. Robby Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the home just after midnight Monday after reports of an armed robbery. Deputies believe at least one round from the gun struck the home. No injuries were reported. The incident is currently under investigation with the assistance of the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services.

