Horry County to request funding for Charlie's Place

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The location where Charlie’s Place used to be could soon be brought back to life with federal funding it anticipates receiving to reconstruct the area.

According to a post on Myrtle Beach City Government’s Facebook page, Horry County plans to submit a request to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for the release of funds to begin redeveloping Charlie’s Place.

This Community Block Development Grant is money the county gets every year, according to Horry County officials, and the county has an agreement with the cities of Myrtle Beach and Conway to distribute that money to each municipality.

Spokesperson for the City of Myrtle Beach Mark Kruea said it could be before May when these funds are released, and the city can start doing anything with it.

Kruea said the city hopes to begin construction by late spring or early summer. The city’s plans for the property include a parking area and an area to hold events. It also hopes to reuse a portion of the motel where, in part, the historical significance of Charlie’s Place can be preserved.

The Myrtle Beach Jazz Festival is held on Carver Street around the same area where Charlie’s Place is located. Mickey James, president of the Myrtle Beach Jazz Festival, said Charlie’s Place brings back memories for people who actually lived that legacy, and having the festival here is a huge part of helping them relive that experience.

"I think the city's done a wonderful job,” said James. “It's got a lot of energy and a lot of vitality so I think it's going to be a wonderful project."

James grew up in the area and said he knew a lot of people, including his grandparents, who actually lived during the time people in the area gathered at Charlie’s Place.

If you’re interesting in submitting public comment, you can do so by 5 p.m. Monday.

