Darlington Co. correctional officer hurt preventing inmate fight

A correctional officer at the Darlington County Jail was injured Sunday after stepping in between two inmates who were attempting to fight each other, according to Lt. Robby Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
One person was killed after a single-vehicle accident in Pawleys Island Saturday night , according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The accident happened around 7:00 Saturday night on Martin Luther King Road.More >>
Educators of the future are taking a stand, following a vigil held on the camps of Coastal Carolina University honoring the 17 lives lost in a Florida shooting. CCU students Tyler Bealmear and Kaycelyn Laymon have a love and passion for children and education, their hearts broken by the tragedy, but each refusing to let situations like these continue.More >>
A local group is hosting a candlelight vigil Friday night in The Market Common to remember the 17 victims of Wednesday’s school shooting in Parkland, Fla.More >>
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
