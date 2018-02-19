Darlington Co. correctional officer hurt preventing inmate fight - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Darlington Co. correctional officer hurt preventing inmate fight

By Nick Doria, Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A correctional officer at the Darlington County Jail was injured Sunday after stepping in between two inmates who were attempting to fight each other, according to Lt. Robby Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Kilgo confirms the inmates were being transferred to another part of the jail when the incident occurred. The officer was taken to a local hospital for evaluation but is expected to be OK.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Darlington Co. correctional officer hurt preventing inmate fight

    Darlington Co. correctional officer hurt preventing inmate fight

    Monday, February 19 2018 4:18 AM EST2018-02-19 09:18:13 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

     A correctional officer at the Darlington County Jail was injured Sunday after stepping in between two inmates who were attempting to fight each other, according to Lt. Robby Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

     A correctional officer at the Darlington County Jail was injured Sunday after stepping in between two inmates who were attempting to fight each other, according to Lt. Robby Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

  • Victim identified in single-vehicle Pawleys Island accident

    Victim identified in single-vehicle Pawleys Island accident

    Sunday, February 18 2018 5:09 PM EST2018-02-18 22:09:16 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    One person was killed after a single-vehicle accident in Pawleys Island Saturday night , according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The accident happened around 7:00 Saturday night on Martin Luther King Road. 

    More >>

    One person was killed after a single-vehicle accident in Pawleys Island Saturday night , according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The accident happened around 7:00 Saturday night on Martin Luther King Road. 

    More >>

  • BCSO searching for suspect who robbed gas station

    BCSO searching for suspect who robbed gas station

    Saturday, February 17 2018 9:46 PM EST2018-02-18 02:46:19 GMT
    (Source: BCSO)(Source: BCSO)
    BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify a suspect who robbed a BP gas station Saturday night, according to a release. The suspect robbed the gas station at 5053 Southport-Supply Road in Southport around 8:30 Saturday night. The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6’0” tall, wearing a short sleeve, dark blue t-shirt, tan pants, and a camouflage beanie. He also has a beard or facial hair.  No ...More >>
    BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify a suspect who robbed a BP gas station Saturday night, according to a release. The suspect robbed the gas station at 5053 Southport-Supply Road in Southport around 8:30 Saturday night. The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6’0” tall, wearing a short sleeve, dark blue t-shirt, tan pants, and a camouflage beanie. He also has a beard or facial hair.  No ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly