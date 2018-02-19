Darlington Co. correctional officer hurt preventing inmate fight

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A correctional officer at the Darlington County Jail was injured Sunday after stepping in between two inmates who were attempting to fight each other, according to Lt. Robby Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Kilgo confirms the inmates were being transferred to another part of the jail when the incident occurred. The officer was taken to a local hospital for evaluation but is expected to be OK.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.