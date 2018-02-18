FIRST ALERT: Soggy start to the week, but finishing brighter, wa - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT: Soggy start to the week, but finishing brighter, warmer

Rain/Temps Monday AM Rain/Temps Monday AM
Scattered midday showers Scattered midday showers
Isolated evening showers with highs in the 70s Isolated evening showers with highs in the 70s
Fog chances Tuesday and Weds AMs Fog chances Tuesday and Weds AMs

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Scattered showers arrive tonight, ahead of a kick off to another round of warmer air. 

After 10pm Sunday, more scattered showers arrive and last on and off into Monday morning and Monday afternoon. The rain should be wrapping up in time for the evening drive.

While there are chances of rain, the temperatures continue to warm up into the low 70s. The rain chances end Monday night, but fog is possible Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning. 

Tuesday afternoon continues our warm up into the mid 70s, approaching 80 by Wednesday afternoon. We stay warmer than average through the rest of the week, with only small and spotty rain chances Thursday night and Friday. 

