Victim identified in single-vehicle Pawleys Island accident

One person was killed after a single-vehicle accident in Pawleys Island Saturday night , according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The accident happened around 7:00 Saturday night on Martin Luther King Road.
Educators of the future are taking a stand, following a vigil held on the camps of Coastal Carolina University honoring the 17 lives lost in a Florida shooting. CCU students Tyler Bealmear and Kaycelyn Laymon have a love and passion for children and education, their hearts broken by the tragedy, but each refusing to let situations like these continue.
A local group is hosting a candlelight vigil Friday night in The Market Common to remember the 17 victims of Wednesday's school shooting in Parkland, Fla.
A man who ran over and killed two workers on the side of a state highway in South Carolina and did not stop has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.
The store owner showed support for police, and someone posted a threatening sign on her door.
Over the last nine months, Ryan Garret has called the police on his neighbor dozens of times.
A South Pacific cruise was interrupted by brawls apparently caused by a 23-member family who threw punches at other passengers, some of whom locked themselves in cabins to escape days of violence.
"What I think I feel good about is that some people don't appreciate firefighters and paramedics like they should and that's one of the reasons I wanted to do it, " says Mileena Painter.
