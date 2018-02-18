Victim identified in single-vehicle Pawleys Island accident

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person was killed after a single-vehicle accident in Pawleys Island Saturday night , according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The accident happened around 7:00 Saturday night on Martin Luther King Road.

The driver of a 2005 Honda Accord was traveling south on Martin Luther King Road when the car ran off the roadway and struck a ditch. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

The victim, identified by the coroner's office as 25-year-old Larry D. Williams of Georgetown, was transported to a hospital were he later died.

The accident is still under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol.

