One killed in single vehicle accident Saturday night in Pawleys Island

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person was killed after a single-vehicle accident in Pawleys Island Saturday night , according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The accident happened around 7:00 Saturday night on Martin Luther King Road.

The driver of a 2005 Honda Accord was traveling south on Martin Luther King Road when the car ran off the roadway and struck a ditch. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was transported to a hospital and later passed away.

The accident is still under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol.

    Sunday, February 18 2018 9:11 AM EST
