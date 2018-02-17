BCSO searching for suspect who robbed gas station

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify a suspect who robbed a BP gas station Saturday night, according to a release.

The suspect robbed the gas station at 5053 Southport-Supply Road in Southport around 8:30 Saturday night.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6’0” tall, wearing a short sleeve, dark blue t-shirt, tan pants, and a camouflage beanie. He also has a beard or facial hair.

No one was injured during the robbery. Anyone with information on the suspect should call 911.

