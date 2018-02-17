CCU holds vigil to honor Florida shooting victims

Educators of the future are taking a stand, following a vigil held on the camps of Coastal Carolina University honoring the 17 lives lost in a Florida shooting. CCU students Tyler Bealmear and Kaycelyn Laymon have a love and passion for children and education, their hearts broken by the tragedy, but each refusing to let situations like these continue.More >>
A local group is hosting a candlelight vigil Friday night in The Market Common to remember the 17 victims of Wednesday’s school shooting in Parkland, Fla.More >>
A man who ran over and killed two workers on the side of a state highway in South Carolina and did not stop has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.More >>
A 2.3 magnitude earthquake occurred near Monarch Hill, South Carolina Saturday morning. According to the United States Geological Study, the earthquake happened at 7:11 a.m. Monarch Hill is approximately 25 miles from Gaffney, and 27 miles from Spartanburg.More >>
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
Over the last nine months, Ryan Garret has called the police on his neighbor dozens of times.More >>
Bond was set at $125,000 for a woman charged in a crash that killed an off-duty North Charleston police officer in Summerville Thursday night.More >>
