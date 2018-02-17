Driver gets 25 years for hit-and-run that killed 2 SCDOT workers

A man who ran over and killed two workers on the side of a state highway in South Carolina and did not stop has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.More >>
A man who ran over and killed two workers on the side of a state highway in South Carolina and did not stop has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.More >>
A 2.3 magnitude earthquake occurred near Monarch Hill, South Carolina Saturday morning. According to the United States Geological Study, the earthquake happened at 7:11 a.m. Monarch Hill is approximately 25 miles from Gaffney, and 27 miles from Spartanburg.More >>
A 2.3 magnitude earthquake occurred near Monarch Hill, South Carolina Saturday morning. According to the United States Geological Study, the earthquake happened at 7:11 a.m. Monarch Hill is approximately 25 miles from Gaffney, and 27 miles from Spartanburg.More >>
Horry County Fire Rescue has advised residents to refrain from open outdoor burning Saturday due to windy conditions. HCFR tweeted the warning Saturday afternoon, citing “extreme windy conditions.”More >>
Horry County Fire Rescue has advised residents to refrain from open outdoor burning Saturday due to windy conditions. HCFR tweeted the warning Saturday afternoon, citing “extreme windy conditions.”More >>
A local group is hosting a candlelight vigil Friday night in The Market Common to remember the 17 victims of Wednesday’s school shooting in Parkland, Fla.More >>
A local group is hosting a candlelight vigil Friday night in The Market Common to remember the 17 victims of Wednesday’s school shooting in Parkland, Fla.More >>
Dillon police are searching for a 17-year-old wanted in connection with a deadly shooting on Thursday.More >>
Dillon police are searching for a 17-year-old wanted in connection with a deadly shooting on Thursday.More >>
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
Bond was set at $125,000 for a woman charged in a crash that killed an off-duty North Charleston police officer in Summerville Thursday night.More >>
Bond was set at $125,000 for a woman charged in a crash that killed an off-duty North Charleston police officer in Summerville Thursday night.More >>
An Augusta woman was arrested Sunday night for reportedly attempting to tear off her boyfriend's genitals. At around 8:16 p.m. on Feb. 11, deputies responded to a home on Alden Drive for reports of a domestic situation.More >>
An Augusta woman was arrested Sunday night for reportedly attempting to tear off her boyfriend's genitals. At around 8:16 p.m. on Feb. 11, deputies responded to a home on Alden Drive for reports of a domestic situation.More >>
The Cross County Sheriff's Office is investigating a disturbing case after deputies discovered the bodies of two newly born infants Friday.More >>
The Cross County Sheriff's Office is investigating a disturbing case after deputies discovered the bodies of two newly born infants Friday.More >>
Group chat messages and past police reports are beginning to piece together Nikolas Cruz’s violent history.More >>
Group chat messages and past police reports are beginning to piece together Nikolas Cruz’s violent history.More >>