HCFR advises against open burning Saturday due to windy conditions

A 2.3 magnitude earthquake occurred near Monarch Hill, South Carolina Saturday morning. According to the United States Geological Study, the earthquake happened at 7:11 a.m. Monarch Hill is approximately 25 miles from Gaffney, and 27 miles from Spartanburg.More >>
Horry County Fire Rescue has advised residents to refrain from open outdoor burning Saturday due to windy conditions. HCFR tweeted the warning Saturday afternoon, citing “extreme windy conditions.”More >>
A local group is hosting a candlelight vigil Friday night in The Market Common to remember the 17 victims of Wednesday’s school shooting in Parkland, Fla.More >>
Dillon police are searching for a 17-year-old wanted in connection with a deadly shooting on Thursday.More >>
The widely used education website Teachers Pay Teachers (TpT) is opening its doors to help cash-strapped educators and schools.More >>
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
Group chat messages and past police reports are beginning to piece together Nikolas Cruz’s violent history.More >>
Bond was set at $125,000 for a woman charged in a crash that killed an off-duty North Charleston police officer in Summerville Thursday night.More >>
The bodies of two newborns were discovered in a purple suitcase on County Road 602 in Wynne, Arkansas, according to Cross County Sheriff's Office.More >>
The Cross County Sheriff's Office is investigating a disturbing case after deputies discovered the bodies of two newly born infants Friday.More >>
