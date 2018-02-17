2.3 magnitude earthquake recorded in South Carolina

MONARCH HILL, SC (WMBF) – A 2.3 magnitude earthquake occurred near Monarch Hill, South Carolina Saturday morning.

According to the United States Geological Study, the earthquake happened at 7:11 a.m. Monarch Hill is approximately 25 miles from Gaffney, and 27 miles from Spartanburg. The USGS website says earthquakes that range from 1.0 to 3.0 are “not felt except by a very few under especially favorable conditions.”

The largest earthquake in the Carolinas was recorded in 1886, at a 7.6 magnitude, according to SCDNR's website.

