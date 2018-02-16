Police search for 17-year-old wanted in Dillon murder - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Police search for 17-year-old wanted in Dillon murder

Davarious McRae (Source: Dillon Police Department) Davarious McRae (Source: Dillon Police Department)

DILLON, SC (WMBF) – Dillon police are searching for a 17-year-old wanted in connection with a deadly shooting on Thursday.

According to a post on the Dillon Police Department’s Facebook page, Davarious Ishmael McRae is wanted for murder.

The shooting happened at Harmon Park on Thursday. No other information was immediately available.

Anyone who knows of McRae’s whereabouts is asked to call the DPD at (843) 774-0051, ext. 1710.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly