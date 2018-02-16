Police search for 17-year-old wanted in Dillon murder

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

DILLON, SC (WMBF) – Dillon police are searching for a 17-year-old wanted in connection with a deadly shooting on Thursday.

According to a post on the Dillon Police Department’s Facebook page, Davarious Ishmael McRae is wanted for murder.

The shooting happened at Harmon Park on Thursday. No other information was immediately available.

Anyone who knows of McRae’s whereabouts is asked to call the DPD at (843) 774-0051, ext. 1710.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.