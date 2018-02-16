Cash-strapped teachers getting support from school administrators

Kristin Lee uses TpT for Schools to teach her first grade class. (Source: WMBF News)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The widely used education website Teachers Pay Teachers (TpT) is opening its doors to help cash-strapped educators and schools.

The popular program now offers its platform to schools, allowing administrators to pay for their teachers’ materials and supplies found on the website.

Savannah Grove Elementary in Effingham is one of the schools that uses Teachers pay Teachers for schools.

Kristin Lee, a first grade teacher at the school, started using TpT several years ago. She used a worksheet on symbols in American history from TpT for her lesson Friday.

“Teachers have so much that come out of our pockets, even if it’s for supplies and other things, for our students just to make the school day run well,” Lee said.

Lee would spend up to $1,000 each year on supplies and materials for her students. Before TpT for Schools, Lee said she would look for low priced or free materials to use from other teachers. Now that administrators are taking on that cost, her options have grown.

“When I find a bundle on teacher pay teacher for $20 on a literacy center, I shoot that over there to them and they purchase it for me and it has hundreds of different center ideas that I don’t have to worry about,” Lee said.

The financial support, Lee feels, is exactly what teachers need in order to do their jobs and love what they’re doing.

“The fact that they were willing to help out on that it really helped me save a lot of money. That was a huge incentive for me to stick around,” Lee said

Lee said the TpT for Schools is even better for the kids who get the most out of the program.

“Really provides them with great activity that are hands-on, creative activities which I feel makes the learning more concrete and helps them grasp a concept a lot better,” Lee said.

