Student charged with disturbing schools following social media threat against Socastee High

A Georgetown County school opened as usual Friday after law enforcement determined there was no immediate threat following a social media post a student made on Facebook.More >>
The former police chief of Atlantic Beach has filed a lawsuit against the town stating his termination was due to false allegations of theft.More >>
The life of a local Vietnam veteran was honored Friday - on his final ride to Florence National Cemetery. Sheldon Shepherd served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.More >>
A local group is hosting a candlelight vigil Friday night in The Market Common to remember the 17 victims of Wednesday’s school shooting in Parkland, Fla.More >>
A three-week-old girl who was struck, along with her mother, by a vehicle while they were walking along S.C. 9 in Marlboro County earlier this month, died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head.More >>
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.More >>
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.More >>
The Lorain County Sheriff's Office said a 13-year-old girl threatened to blow up Midview Middle School in Eaton Township. Investigators said they received a complaint from the middle school around 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 16.More >>
Dog food is being taken off of shelves after some concerns of a euthanasia drug.More >>
An Augusta woman was arrested Sunday night for reportedly attempting to tear off her boyfriend's genitals. At around 8:16 p.m. on Feb. 11, deputies responded to a home on Alden Drive for reports of a domestic situation.More >>
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.More >>
The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.More >>
Bond was set at $125,000 for a woman charged in a crash that killed an off-duty North Charleston police officer in Summerville Thursday night.More >>
The man prosecutors say kidnapped a four-year-old Johns Island girl after beating her mother Tuesday afternoon had no connection to the victims.More >>
