Student charged with disturbing schools following social media threat against Socastee High

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 14-year-old student was served a juvenile summons Friday following an investigation into a threat made against Socastee High School on social media.

According to Horry County Police Department spokesperson Krystal Dotson, the student was charged with disturbing schools.

Lisa Bourcier, spokesperson for Horry County Schools, said via email school administrators were made aware of the threat and they were in communication with law enforcement and the student’s parents.

“Once the investigation has been concluded, the student will face appropriate disciplinary actions per school policy,” Bourcier said.

