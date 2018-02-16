Candlelight vigil to be held at The Market Common to remember Florida school shooting victims

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) People attend a candlelight vigil for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Fla., Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Nikolas Cruz, a former student, was charged with 17 counts of ...

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A local group is hosting a candlelight vigil Friday night in The Market Common to remember the 17 victims of Wednesday’s school shooting in Parkland, Fla.

According to a Facebook post from Grand Strand Action Together, the vigil will take place at 7 p.m. at Valor Park in The Market Common.

Participants are asked not to bring real candles, as tea lights will be provided.

The vigil comes two days after suspect Nikolas Cruz allegedly opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and killed 17.

According to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, Cruz confessed to being the shooter.

