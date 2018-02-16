Candlelight vigil held at The Market Common to remember Florida school shooting victims

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) People attend a candlelight vigil for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Fla., Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Nikolas Cruz, a former student, was charged with 17 counts of ...

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A local group hosted a candlelight vigil Friday night in The Market Common to remember the 17 victims of Wednesday’s school shooting in Parkland, Fla.

The group Grand Strand Together put the vigil together which took place at Valor Park in The Market Common.

Dozens gathered with candles and for prayer, many calling for change.

One of those in attendance, Lisa Murphy, whose cousin was inside the Florida High School when the shooting took place.

Lorraine Woodward with Grand Strand Action Together, helped put this vigil together.

She recalled the 2010 Socastee High School shooting, the school her daughter, now 23 years old, was attending.

"I have such empathy for those parents and the students I remember how it felt and I didn't lose anybody," said Woodward.

The vigil comes two days after suspect Nikolas Cruz allegedly opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and killed 17.

According to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, Cruz confessed to being the shooter.

Another vigil is scheduled for Saturday evening on the campus of Coastal Carolina University starting at 5 PM.

