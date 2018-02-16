Candlelight vigil held at The Market Common to remember Florida school shooting victims

A local group is hosting a candlelight vigil Friday night in The Market Common to remember the 17 victims of Wednesday’s school shooting in Parkland, Fla.More >>
Dillon police are searching for a 17-year-old wanted in connection with a deadly shooting on Thursday.More >>
The widely used education website Teachers Pay Teachers (TpT) is opening its doors to help cash-strapped educators and schools.More >>
A Georgetown County school opened as usual Friday after law enforcement determined there was no immediate threat following a social media post a student made on Facebook.More >>
The former police chief of Atlantic Beach has filed a lawsuit against the town stating his termination was due to false allegations of theft.More >>
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
The bodies of two newborns were discovered in a purple suitcase on County Road 602 in Wynne, Arkansas, according to Cross County Sheriff's Office.More >>
An Augusta woman was arrested Sunday night for reportedly attempting to tear off her boyfriend's genitals. At around 8:16 p.m. on Feb. 11, deputies responded to a home on Alden Drive for reports of a domestic situation.More >>
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.More >>
It's no secret how LeBron James feels about President Donald Trump. Perhaps one of the most influential public figures in sports, LeBron has spoken out against the president numerous times in the past.More >>
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.More >>
A woman in the southeastern Chinese city of Dongguan took a novel approach last week to “going through” security.More >>
Bond was set at $125,000 for a woman charged in a crash that killed an off-duty North Charleston police officer in Summerville Thursday night.More >>
