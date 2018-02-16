CCU student racing at Daytona International Speedway

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Coastal Carolina University senior Brandon Brown will be racing at the Daytona International Speedway over the weekend.

Brown, 24, drives in the Xfinity Series, NASCAR’s second tier right behind the Monster Energy Series. Assuming he qualifies, he’ll be racing in Saturday afternoon’s Powershares 300.

Brown’s car and fire suit are decked out in CCU colors. He says he’s proud to represent his school on the track.

“It’s an exciting experience,” Brown said. “It’s really cool to get Coastal’s name out there and give all the Coastal students something to root for.”

Even though Brown is on national TV on a regular basis, he says when he’s at school, he prefers to stay out of the spotlight.

“I usually try to be more of a student at school and just kind of blend in with everybody rather than try to stand out as somebody like a celebrity figure I guess you would say,” Brown said.

Even though Brown is racing against some big names in the NASCAR world like Elliot Sadler, he’s ready to go for the win Saturday afternoon.

“I think that we have what it takes to win,” Brown said. “First is that we’ve got to get into the race. We’ve got to stay alive, get past the big one and right after that, I think we can go for a win.”

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.