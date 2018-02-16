Coroner: Three-week-old child hit by car died of blunt force trauma to head

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A three-week-old girl who was struck, along with her mother, by a vehicle while they were walking along S.C. 9 in Marlboro County earlier this month, died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head, according to the county coroner.

Naomi Stancil was pronounced dead at the scene, and her mother, Sonali Stancil, was taken to the hospital, said Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown.

Brown added the circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation and there are a lot of “loose ends” the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division, the S.C. Highway Patrol and the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate.

As for the driver involved, authorities have not yet commented on whether they are facing charges yet.

